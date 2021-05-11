SVB Leerink Comments on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

