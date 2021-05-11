SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $631,713.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,781,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

