Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

