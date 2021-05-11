Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Switch updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

