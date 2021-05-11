Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition makes up 0.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $344,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000.

SRNGU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

