Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 19,452 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.36. 817,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22.

