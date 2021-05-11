Symmetry Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after buying an additional 1,470,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,637 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

