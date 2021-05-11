Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.46. 22,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.86. The company has a market cap of $181.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

