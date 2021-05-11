Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $55,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,048. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.