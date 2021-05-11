Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.92. 48,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

