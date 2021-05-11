Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,662,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.