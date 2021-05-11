Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 10,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,569. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

