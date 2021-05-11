Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.