Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

