Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,115 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

