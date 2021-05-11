Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

