Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Down 6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.03. 63,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,570,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

