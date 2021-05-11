Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $10,013,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $214.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

