TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE:TRP opened at C$61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.