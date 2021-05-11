Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.

TECK opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 721,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 629,389 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Teck Resources by 51.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 75,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 272.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 126,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

