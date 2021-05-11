Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 66,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $801.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

