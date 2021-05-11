Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 180,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.