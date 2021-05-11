Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 180,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $17.92.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
