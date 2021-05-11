Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,335.33

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,335.33 ($17.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($16.54). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,278 ($16.70), with a volume of 240,242 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

