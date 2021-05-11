Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/26/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ericsson is well positioned to take advantage of the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio. The company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership. The acquisition of Cradlepoint has reinforced its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market. Ericsson intends to continue investing for market share gains and supply chain resilience during the rest of the year. However, it reported unimpressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Stiff competition from low-cost manufacturers like Huawei and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in a large contract in North America.”

4/23/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/22/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/15/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ERIC opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

