Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.34.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

