Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on TLSNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 21,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,799. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

