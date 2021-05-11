Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.