Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. 42,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,699. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,354. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

