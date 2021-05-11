Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0331 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Terracoin has a market cap of $758,311.56 and $72.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,911.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.79 or 0.02421709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.78 or 0.00611504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00066927 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001805 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.