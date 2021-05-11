Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Tesla by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock worth $84,053,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.08. 1,034,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $596.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.46, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

