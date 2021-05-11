Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,357. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

