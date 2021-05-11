Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.97. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $3.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $30.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $32.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $43.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

TPL stock opened at $1,750.57 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,578.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,021.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

