Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target upped by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,750.57 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,578.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,021.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

