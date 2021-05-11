Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.