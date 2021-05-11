Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,342 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

GM opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

