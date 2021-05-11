Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,717 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

