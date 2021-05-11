Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,852 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $117.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.