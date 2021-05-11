Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $9.31 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,589,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit