Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $9.31 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,589,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.