Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lam Research by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 188,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $586.45 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $240.34 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

