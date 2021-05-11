Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.54% of Textainer Group worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGH. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.