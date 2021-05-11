The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

