The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.40. 2,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 800,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

