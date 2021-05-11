The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.06.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $187.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
