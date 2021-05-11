The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $187.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

