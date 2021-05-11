The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDRLF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.46.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

About The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.