The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.44

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $30.30. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 14,380 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.