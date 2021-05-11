The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $682,439.98 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,614.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

NYSE GPS opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

