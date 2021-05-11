The Gap, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend by 64.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 6,834,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,158 shares of company stock valued at $15,504,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.