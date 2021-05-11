The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $158.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.

CYBR stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.96 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

