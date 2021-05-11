The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The company has a market cap of $359.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

