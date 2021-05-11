The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The Howard Hughes stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59.
In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
