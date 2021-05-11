The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

